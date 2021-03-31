Last Updated:

Russell Crowe's Dad John Alexander Crowe Dies At 85; Says 'Day'll Be Tinged With Sadness'

Russell Crowe took to Twitter & announced the death of his father, John Alexander Crowe. John Alexander passed away at 85 at his home in Coffs Harbour.

On March 30, 2021, Russell Crowe took to his official Twitter handle and announced that his father, John Alexander Crowe passed away at the age of 85. The actor revealed the news adding that the day would ‘forever be tinged with sadness’ after his father passed away. John died at his NSW Coffs Harbour home of 25 years, just three away after celebrating his birthday.

Russell Crowe's father John Alexander Crowe passes away at 85

The Oscar-winning actor wrote that he arrived back in the bush on March 29, 2021. He continued, "Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness". He called his father his ‘dear old man, beautiful dad, the most gentle of men’ and announced his demise.

Russell further added that he is posting this because he knows that ‘there are people all over the world whose heart Alexander has touched’, and whose ribs ‘he has tickled with his sparkly eyes’, and ‘his cheeky attitude to everyone’ and everything. He added that this is ‘probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news’. In this third tweet, he wrote his father's name and added his birth date and death date. He mentioned the place he was born- Christchurch, New Zealand. He concluded his tweet with, ‘Rest In Peace’.

Responding to the actor’s tweet about John Alexander Crowe's death, Anthony Hopkins offered his deepest condolences. He further wrote that everyday he asks himself ‘what’s it all about?’. Mangold, too, wrote that he ‘remembers Russell Crowe's father well’ and that ‘he did indeed charm him’. He concluded his tweet as, “You carry his spirit onward”. Mario Fenech wrote that he lost his older brother Joe and it is very sad. Wendy Harmer wrote that ‘we are never quite the same again’ and further sent her best wishes to Russell and the family.

Several of his fans, too, expressed their sadness and offered condolences on Twitter. A fan quoted CS Lewis and wrote, “The pain I feel now is the happiness I had before. That’s the deal” and added that ‘it is the deal and not fair’. Another one dropped a note motivating the actor and penned a short caption for the actor.

 

 

 

