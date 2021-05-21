Russell Simmons Accuses Ex-wife Kimora Lee Of Stealing Stocks; Files Complaint

Back in 2018, Russell Simmons' ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons and her husband Tim Leissner were charged with money laundering, after the theft of billions of dollars from 1MDB, a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund. Forbes had reported that Leissner, a former Goldman Sachs partner in Asia, had pleaded guilty and agreed to forfeit $43.7 million. Last week, Russell filed a complaint and sued Kimora Lee Simmons' husband and her. According to the complaint, which was obtained by People, Simmons alleged that Lee and Leissner conspired to make a "fraudulent transfer" of Simmons' nearly 4 million shares of energy drink company Celsius in order to pay for Leissner's legal and bail fees related to the 2018 money laundering case.

Russell Simmons sues ex Kimora and husband Tim

According to the complaint, Simmons alleged that Kimora and Tim engaged in "blatant fraud" for Tim to avoid jail time once again. In the letter, Simmons added that he is shocked and saddened to see how Lee's side has behaved in response to his repeated attempts to get an agreement from her to rightfully and legally reaffirm his 50% of the Celsius shares. He alleged that the shares have been locked up with the government after being used for Kimora's husband's bail money.

Kimora, on the other hand, is "shocked" by the "extortive harassment coming from her ex-husband" Russell Simmons. In a statement to ET, Kimora's legal counsel said that Russell has decided to sue her for shares and dividends of Celsius stock in which Kimora and Tim Leissner invested millions of dollars. Kimora's legal counsel continued that this is an "ill-advised attempt" by Russell to use the legal system to access funds he is in no way entitled to, and which his own legal team confirms Russell did not pay for. Russels, in his complaint, also alleged that a "blatant fraud" to achieve that nefarious and "unlawful goal" has taken place. It was just recently on Mother's Day when Russells had penned a long note for Kimora. The disputes between the duo came in as shocking news for fans.

