March 3, 2022, marks the eighth day since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and several visuals of schools, TV towers, residential buildings, and many more being destroyed by missiles and explosions have shocked the global community. A number of popular celebrities, musicians and notable personalities from the entertainment fraternity have extended a helping hand to those impacted by the crisis. Popular Russian model Irina Shayk is the latest among the list of celebrities to take to social media to speak up in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war. Shayk took to her Instagram handle and penned down a short note as he prayed for peace to prevail in the world.

Russian model Irina Shayk on Russia-Ukraine war

Heading to her Instagram handle, popular Russian model, Irina Shayk shared a black and white image of the peace symbol as she spoke about the devastating situation in the world. She informed her fans that she was making donations to UNICEF and Red Cross as she also urged them to follow suit. She added the links and resources to her Instagram bio as she asked her fans and followers online to make any donation they can to help those in need. She also mentioned she was praying for peace to prevail. Her Instagram caption read, "No To War. I will be donating to @unicef and @redcrossukraine - Please check my stories for donation links and resources, give what you can. Praying for peace." She also added several broken heart, and peace emoticons as she appealed to her fans.

Ed Sheeran requests fans to donate to Red Cross

Apart from Shayk, singer Ed Sheeran also recently took to his Instagram account to urge his fans and followers to donate to Red Cross and extend a helping hand to those innocent individuals impacted by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. He mentioned that the situation 'weighs heavy' on him as he asked fans to make donations to those impacted by the 'devastating conflict'. His post read, "What we're witnessing in Ukraine weighs heavy and my love goes out to all of those affected by the devastating conflict. The British Red Cross is taking donations to provide essential services to those in need. If you can, you can donate."

Image: Instagram/@irinashayk, AP