Russian Soldiers Detain Man In Ukraine Because Of 'James Bond' Myth; Here's What Happened

An English teacher from Minnesota named Tyler Jacob returned to his family after being detained by the Russian soldiers for 10 days. Jacob was detained by the troops after he attempted to flee Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion of Eastern Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin declared a special military operation on February 24.

U.S. Senator from Minnesota Amy Klobuchar confirmed Jacob's safe return in a tweet, ''Tyler Jacob of Winona, MN is safe. A teacher in Ukraine, he was detained at a Russian checkpoint while trying to leave the country. Thanks to his parents Tina & John for never giving up & our State Dept & U.S. Ambassador in Moscow Sullivan who spoke with me & directly helped.'' Upon his return, the Minnesota native revealed in an interview that he was the only person detained by the Russian troops because of a popular myth about the legendary British spy agent 007.

Russian soldiers detain American man over James Bond myth

Tyler Jacob appeared on CNN's Don Lemon where he detailed his harrowing experience of being detained by the Russian soldiers in Crimea while attempting to escape the war-hit country. In the interview, Jacob, who is an English teacher by profession, recounted that he was singled out from a bus that was leaving the country on the suspicion of being a spy.

Jacob also revealed that he was detained because of a popular myth which suggests that James Bond uses teaching English as a cover story to carry out his tasks. Jacob revealed that his phones, tablets, hard drives, laptop were all checked before he was released. Jacob Tyler said, ''The Russians believe in this myth that 007—the legend—his cover story is being an English teacher. So they thought that I was like the legend.''

In the same interview, the 28-year-old explained that his bus was stopped at the checkpoint where Russian soldiers detained him. Furthermore, he recalled being taken to Armyansk by 6 a.m where he was charged with not producing his passport. Moreover, he also revealed that he was treated well by the soldiers where a few of them spoke to him in English.

Image: AP/@Instagram/@007

