Russo Brothers Excited To Be Working With Dhanush; Wish Him Luck For 'Jagame Thandhiram'

Dhanush's movie Jagame Thandhiram has released on Netflix on Friday, June 18. Ahead of the movie's release, on June 17, the Russo Brothers who are currently working with Dhanush on his Hollywood film The Gray Man took to their Twitter account to wish the Karnan actor good luck for his new movie and also shared their excitement about working with him.

Russo Brothers are excited to be working Dhanush

Sharing the trailer of Dhanush's movie Jagame Thandhiram, the Russo Brothers wrote, "Super da thambi! Excited to be working with @dhanushkraja and good luck with #JagameThandhiram". They also tagged the director of the movie Karthik Sibbaraj and the production banner Y Not Studios in the tweet.

Dhanush was quick to respond to Joe and Anthony Russo's kind words and wrote, "Thank you so much. That’s very sweet of you. Means a lot to me." To this, the Russo Brothers responded with, "It’s such a pleasure working with you." Dhanush further responded, "Pleasure is all mine sir".

Netizens react to Russo Brothers' tweet

Dhanush's fans were quick to react to the tweet and send praises for Tamil cinema. The netizens also congratulated Dhanush for being a part of a Hollywood movie directed by the Russo Brothers who also directed the Avengers: Endgame. Take a look at some of the fan reactions below.

A look at Dhanush's upcoming movies

Jagame Thandhiram is about a petty criminal Suruli played by Dhanush from India who has been recruited for a mission by the International mafia in London. However, Suruli finds himself in a dilemma when he meets Attila played by Aishwarya Lekshmi and falls in love with her which puts a hurdle in his mission.

Apart from that, Dhanush will also be starring in the Hollywood film The Gray Man, directed by the Russo Brothers. The movie is adapted from a 2009 novel by Mark Greaney of the same name. The movie that stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the lead is about a former CIA officer who turns into a freelance assassin. Dhanush will also be seen in his third Bollywood movie after Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re.

