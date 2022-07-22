Russo Brothers Hint At Collaborating With The Weeknd For Music Video; Here's All About It

The Russo Brothers were recently in the news as their much-awaited and star-studded film The Gray Man released on Netflix on July 22, 2022. The film saw Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page, Dhanush, Ana de Armas and others in lead roles and left fans in awe. The well-renowned director duo is now gearing up for their next big project and recently hinted at soon joining hands with popular singer The Weeknd for a musical.

Russo Brothers to collaborate with The Weeknd

In a recent interaction with Rolling Stone, Joe Russo mentioned he would 'love to' be a part of a musical and dropped a major hint leaving fans excited. He mentioned that the director duo have been in talks with a 'few contemporary artists' including The Weeknd, as they try and get a new musical to take off.

The musician seems to have caught the duo's attention owing to his 'experimental' and out-of-the-box ideas. They seemed to love the singer's Super Bowl show, and wondered what it would look like in a movie.

Joe Russo said, "I’d love to do a musical. In fact, we were talking to a few contemporary artists including The Weeknd about trying to get a musical off the ground. I’d love to work with someone who wants to do an experimental musical. I thought what he did during his Super Bowl show was awesome. I’d love to see that as a movie."

The Weeknd took centre stage at the Super Bowl and hit it out of the park with his performance to I Can't Feel My Face. He also performed House of Balloons, Blinding Lights and other tracks with masked dancers and many more props that took his performance to the next level.

More about The Gray Man

The much-awaited film was released on July 22 and saw Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page, Dhanush, Ana de Armas and many more popular stars in action. The Russo Brothers recently arrived in Mumbai for the launch of the film in India, along with Dhanush and expressed their love for the country.

They shared glimpses from the event and wrote, "Such a beautiful night. Thank you so much India! It’s always such a pleasure to visit. We appreciate your amazing hospitality @dhanushkraja. We’ll be back soon"

Image: AP