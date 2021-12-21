Last Updated:

Russo Brothers Laud Tom Holland After 'Spider-Man : No Way Home' Global BO Domination

The director duo Russo Brothers shared a hilarious video on Instagram as they hailed 'Spider-Man: No Way Home's' box-office success. See Here.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
spider-man no way home

Image: Instagram/@therussobrothers/@spidermanmovie


Spider-Man: No Way Home was released globally last week and has been breaking several box-office records. MCU's latest big-screen outing beat all odds despite the growing threat of the Omicron variant and had the third-biggest worldwide debut in history after Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War

The Russo brothers who are frequent collaborators with the studio and have also worked with Tom Holland in the film Cherry congratulated the actor on the movie's success. The director duo shared a hilarious video as they hailed No Way Home's shattering box-office success. 

Russo Brothers congratulate Tom Holland on No Way Home success

Spider-Man: No Way Home is undoubtedly one of the biggest movies of the year and has been smashing records across the globe, director duo Russo Brothers humorously had their take on the Tom Holland starter. They took to social media to congratulate Tom and the entire team of No Way Home. In addition to having worked with Tom Holland on three MCU movies, Joe and Anthony Russo also directed the actor in the Apple TV+ film Cherry.

Joe Russo featured in the hilarious video from the Avenger’s Campus at Disney California Adventure Park and accompanied it with a quirky caption that read, "Breaking all of the records!! This is the closest we can get to hanging out with @TomHolland1996
now… Congrats to the #NoWayHome team on such a spectacular addition to the MCU." 

Meanwhile, No Way Home was released in India one day before the United States on December 16 and is showing no signs of stopping at the box office. Film critic Taran Adarsh reported that the day five collection of No Way Home was ₹12.10 crore taking the total collection to ₹120.47. Also at the global box office, the film had collected over $600.8M and had still the third-highest debut ever behind Avengers: End Game ($1.22 billion) and Avengers: Infinity War ($640.5M).

No Way Home saw the return of previous Spider-Man's Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as they helped Tom Holland's web-slinger, and for the first time ever all three Spider-Man's were seen on the big screen together. The return of Maguire and Garfield was the subject of speculation, and Sony, Marvel and the cast attempted to conceal their involvement, despite numerous leaks. The film also features Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori and Marisa Tomei.

(Image: Instagram/@therussobrothers/@spidermanmovie)

Tags: Avengers, russo brothers, tom holland
First Published:
COMMENT
