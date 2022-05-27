Russo Brothers Backs Scarlett Johansson Over Disney's 'disturbing' Treatment To Artists

Disney's decision to opt for a digital and theatrical release for Scarlett Johansson's solo Marvel film Balck Widow last year sent a stark message to many creatives in Hollywood. After the film faced a major hiccup due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers decided to release the film in theatres and OTT simultaneously on the same day.

This decision made by Disney affected Johansson's pay deal with the famous studio. Now, in a recent interview with Den of Geek, “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo spoke about the dispute between Disney and Johansson, calling out the company for its treatment of artists.

Russo Brothers react to Scarlett Johansson's tiff with Disney

Post the incident, Johansson took the matter to the court and filed a lawsuit against the company, claiming that her pay, which was tied to box office gross, was negatively impacted by the simultaneous streaming release. During the chat, one of the two creative heads, Joe expressed their deep concerns and revealed how this trend in the market is moving away from artists. He continued and explained how the bigger companies that are now coming up with their own platforms have "bigger pockets" which is resulting in them paying actors for more of their worth.

He then added that the studios are now having a conservative reaction, and they’re trying to downplay their need for stars. He concluded and explained that various studios are trying to force IP to be their star, and in accordance with that they’re also then trying to underpay and diminish the need for stars on their projects.

Having said this, Joe even remarks on the lawsuit filed by Johansson and said that the way Disney handled the entire situation was not appropriate. According to him, it was disturbing to all artists. The fact that Scarlett is a good friend to the Russo Brothers, given their history of being together for various projects, Joe said that they were too disheartened by how it was handled and they are now glad that things are resolved now.

As for their part, the Russo Brothers are now aiming to come up with their original films through production company AGBO, including helping get the recent indie hit Everything Everywhere All At Once made.

IMAGE: AP/Shutterstock