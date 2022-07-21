Russo Brothers Say They 'manifested' Ryan Gosling's Ken Ahead Of His Casting In 'Barbie'

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling is currently in the middle of several projects. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film The Gray Man, in which he will share the screen space with Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege Jean Page and Dhanush. The La La Land star also has the upcoming comedy-drama Barbie in his kitty. While the actor will play a never-seen-before role in Barbie, the Russo Brothers recently revealed how they manifested about Gosling's role as Ken Doll even before he was cast in the upcoming Greta Gerwig directorial.

The Russo Brothers are currently in India as the director-duo recently graced the red carpet of their upcoming film The Gray Man's premiere, which was held in Mumbai. Soon after the premiere of the film, both Anthony and Joe Russo also held a press conference for the viewers and answered several questions.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the directors also talked about Ryan Gosling's upcoming much-awaited flick Barbie, in which he will co-star Margot Robbie. The Russo brothers quipped that The Gray Man has a "Ken Doll" related dialogue directed at Gosling by Evans.

When they were asked if they already knew Gosling will star in Barbie or it was a coincidence, the Russo Brothers revealed that they "manifested" the actor's role. Anthony Russo also clarified that neither they nor Ryan Gosling knew he would join the film when the dialogue was added to The Gray Man.

Joe Russo jokingly said, "We'd like to think that we manifested Ryan Gosling playing Ken in the Barbie movie." Anthony Russo further added, "I mean, for as bizarre as it sounds, yeah, that was before anyone knew anything about the Barbie movie. Us, Ryan, or anybody." Joe added, "I think we can tell that Ryan had a lot of Ken-ergy and he was ready for a Ken-aissance."

More about The Gray Man

The Gray Man will star Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas in the lead roles, while Dhanush and Rege Jean Page will be seen portraying pivotal roles. The film is set to arrive on the OTT giant Netflix on July 22.

Image: AP/Twitter/@solacecinema