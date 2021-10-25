'Rust' Actors Jensen Ackles And Josh Hopkins Pay Homage To Halyna Hutchins

As Alec Baldwin's case of a fatal shooting on the sets of the movie, Rust, has been creating a buzz on the Internet, many cast and crew members from the film are opening up about the incident and mourning the loss of the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

Jensen Ackles and Josh Hopkins took to their respective social media handles and mourned the loss of Hutchins while stating how she was an inspiration.

Jensen Ackles's tribute to late Halyna Hutchins

Jensen Ackles recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures of the late cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, who died in a fatal shooting incident on the sets of the movie, Rust. He further stated how he was still processing the news while recalling how he was compelled to tell Halyna 'how awesome' she was. He also added that she was an inspiration and stated his heart went out to her husband, son and the rest of her family.

The caption read, "I’m not even sure where to start. This has been a tragedy of epic proportions that we are all still processing. Earlier last week I felt compelled to tell Halyna just how awesome I thought she was. I told her how incredible I thought her camera shots were and just how exciting it was to watch her and her team work. Truly. She laughed and said thank you and gave me a hug. I’ll forever be thankful we had that moment. She had a spunk and passion that infected the entire crew from the top down. She was an inspiration. My heart and prayers go out to Halyna’s husband, son and the rest of her family. There just aren’t enough words to express what an immense loss this is. She will be incredibly missed by all of us who knew and admired her. Danneel and I have donated to the AFI scholarship fund in her name and to the go fund me[sic]."

Josh Hopkins mourns the loss of Hutchins

Josh Hopkins took to his Instagram handle and posted pictures in remembrance of the late cinematographer and thanked everyone who reached out with support and love. He also urged everyone to calm down and wait for the investigation to be over to avoid repeating a similar tragedy. While asking fans to keep praying for Hutchins' husband and son, Hopkins stated, "As you might imagine, the entire cast and crew are in a state of absolute surreal grief and shock and I want to thank everyone who has reached out with such beautiful support and love. Secondly, there is already so much hurtful, blind speculation and misinformation circulating. Let’s please wait for the results of the investigation so we can avoid repeating a tragedy like this ever again. Halyna was so generous with her kindness, she was an absolutely lovely person and a fierce artist. Her greatest joy was filmmaking.

Please keep her husband, Matthew and their son in your thoughts. Small update: The American Film Institute has established a memorial scholarship for female Cinematographers in Halyna’s name and if you’d like to donate the link is in my bio[sic]."

(Image: AP/ Instagram/@jensenackles)