'Rust' Armorer Says She Checked Gun, AD Admits There Was Lapse In Safety Protocol

After Alec Baldwin mistakenly fired a prop gun on the sets of his film, Rust, that led to the death of the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins new updates in the case have been coming to light every day. Most recently, an updated search warrant from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office was accessed by New York Post. The assistant director, Dave Halls, who handed the gun to the actor admitted that there was a lapse in gun safety protocol on the sets of the film, which led to the unfortunate incident.

Updated search warrant comes to light after Alec Baldwin prop gun incident

In a report by People, Halls admitted to there being a lapse in gun safety protocol on set and mentioned that he had checked the barrel for obstructions and 'most of the time there's no live fire'. He mentioned that the next step is for the Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed to open the hatch and spin the drum, also which he says 'cold gun on set'. He mentioned that one the day of the incident, Gutierrez-Reed showed him the loaded firearm and he mentioned that he remembers seeing only three rounds in the gun. He admitted that he should have checked all the rounds, but did not and he could not remember if the armourer spun the drum.

Rust AD admits she checked gun

After the unfortunate incident took place, Halls took the gun to Gutierrez-Reed and asked her to open it so he could have a closer look. When she did, he reportedly saw five rounds in the gun, of which four were dummy rounds, which can be indicated by 'a hole in the casing', and the fifth was 'without the hole'. He mentioned that the round without the hole did not have the cap and that it was 'not a deliberate act'. Gutierrez-Reed later told deputies that she had checked the gun to ensure there were only dummy rounds in it and it was later kept in a safe, which only few could access when the crew went on a lunch break.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza had earlier told reporters that it was unclear where the bullet had come from and it was clear that there was some 'complacency on this set.' The investigation is still on and the shoot for the film has come to a halt. A Santa Fe District Attorney recently spoke about the charges against Baldwin and mentioned that 'all options are on the table at this point'.

(Image: AP)