'Rust' Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' Documentary In Works, A Year After Her Demise

It has been a year since cinematographer Halyna Hutchins lost her life in a shooting incident on the sets of Alec Baldwin-starrer Rust. Honouring the late artist, a feature-length documentary is being made for audiences to get an insight into her life and works, Variety reported. Story Syndicate is all set to produce the documentary, which has been fully authorised by her husband, Matt Hutchins.

Emmy-nominated Rachel Mason will be helming the project, while Julee Metz will serve as a producer for Story Syndicate. For the unversed, Hutchins was killed after a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin fired, also injuring Rust's director, Joel Souza.

The makers will have exclusive access to Halyna's professional and personal archives. A press release also mentioned that the documentary “will paint a powerful portrait of Hutchins’ journey from her youth living on a remote Soviet naval base and then in Kyiv, Ukraine, to becoming one of the independent film’s most in-demand cinematographers. The documentary will be a celebration of and tribute to Hutchins’ craft while exploring the circumstances on the set of ‘Rust,’ the Alec Baldwin-starring Western in which Hutchins was fatally injured, and the emotional journey of those involved in the completion of the film.”

Director Mason also praised Halyna for her incredible work, adding that she really hoped to work with her. "Halyna was on the cusp of making a lasting mark on cinema. As a filmmaker, I wanted to make movies with her. Never could I have imagined that I would be making a film about her," Mason stated.

Rachel said that while the world lost a great artist with the demise of Halyna, she lost a friend. The director added it was 'deeply painful' to see Halyna's artistic brilliance being overshadowed by the circumstances of her death. "Halyna was destined for greatness, and she still is," she concluded.

Meanwhile, the Rust shooting will resume in January, however, the production will not return to New Mexico, where a criminal investigation and state workplace safety proceedings remain unresolved. As per Variety, makers are scouting a new location, but California is a possibility.

