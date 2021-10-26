'Rust' Director And Cameraman Reveals Final Moments Of Halyna Hutchins In An Affidavit

Ukrainian cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in a tragic incident on the sets of Rust movie after actor Alec Baldwin misfired a prop gun. The incident has prompted an investigation and several details of the incident have emerged so far. In a recent affidavit, the director of the movie Joel Souza, who was also injured during the incident, and cameraman Reid Russell revealed the final moments of the late cinematographer.

Halyna Hutchins final moments

According to a report by People magazine, an affidavit was obtained by the news outlet where Rust director and cameraman narrated the final moments of Hutchins in the tragic accident. Souza revealed that he voiced concern over the guns on the sets upon returning to the sets after a lunch break. According to the affidavit, he confirmed that the firearms on the sets were checked by armourer Hannah Gutierrez and then by assistant director Dave Halls, who also gave the signal of 'Cold Gun' to actor Alec Baldwin.

The 63-year-old actor was practising a scene when he was handed the prop gun as Souza stated that he stood behind Hutchins. He recalled the incident in the affidavit by describing it as 'whip and then a loud pop'. Souza added hearing Hutchins 'complaining about her stomach and grabbing her midsection' as she 'began to stumble backwards and she was assisted to the ground'.

Incident wasn't filmed as crew was setting cameras

He also recalled seeing blood on Hutchins while Hall remembered, ''Joel having blood on his person and (Hutchins) speaking and saying she couldn't feel her legs." Souza confirmed that the cameras were not rolling during the incident as they were still setting them up. The affidavit also stated that Souza told police that Baldwin was 'very careful' during scenes containing firearms and made sure there were no kids around.

Since the tragedy, Alec Baldwin has reached to the family of the victim and publicly addressed the matter via his Twitter handle. He stated,

''There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred.'' He added, ''I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.''

