Ryan Coogler Says He Wanted To Walk Away From Filmmaking After Chadwick Boseman's Death

Writer and director Ryan Coogler is back with his second instalment in the Black Panther film series, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While most of the cast from the 2018 movie are reprising their respective roles, the forthcoming film will not have King T'Challa, played by late actor Chadwick Boseman. As Coogler has co-written the new movie and also helmed it, he recently revealed that he did not want to return to filmmaking after Boseman passed away in 2020.

Ryan Coogler recently spoke about how he dealt with Boseman's death in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. The filmmaker revealed he was willing to walk away from the filmmaking business as he did not know if he could make another film.

Coogler said, "I was at a point when I was like, ‘I’m walking away from this business.’ I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, (let alone) another Black Panther movie, because it hurt a lot." "I was like, ‘Man, how could I open myself up to feeling like this again?'" he added.

However, Coogler eventually decided to keep going with the film franchise. He added he wanted to honour Boseman's legacy with the new film and did not recast T'Challa. Coogler said, "It’s my job as a filmmaker to do things that I have personal integrity with. If I don’t believe in what I’m doing, I’m going to have a hard time getting other people to do their best work."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer

The makers of the forthcoming movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever recently unveiled its much-awaited trailer. While the trailer gave a sneak peek into how the people of Wakanda mourn the death of their king and also get ready for a war against a new villain named Namor, it also introduced a new Black Panther.

Chadwick Boseman breathed his last in August 2020 after battling colon cancer. The actor made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War. The actor further reprised his role as King T'Challa in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Image: AP