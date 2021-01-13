Ryan Dorsey And Co-stars Of 'Glee' Pay Tribute To Late Naya Rivera On Her 34th Birthday

January 12, Tuesday would have been Naya Rivera’s 34th birthday. The actress died by accidental drowning on July 8, 2020. Her former co-stars of Glee and her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey took to their social media accounts to pay tribute to her.

Ryan Dorsey's Instagram post -

Ryan Dorsey shared a monochrome family picture on Instagram. He posted a photo of the two and their son, Josey and penned down a small note in his caption. He captioned his post saying that just as surreal as it was real that she was gone. He continued writing that he didn’t know if he made sense. He said that as Naya would turn 34 he could hear her saying that she was old now. He concluded saying, ‘Rest easy old lady.’ Celebrities and fans also commented on his post.

Instagram posts of Glee stars -

Naya’s co-star from Glee, Heather Morris also shared a post for Naya on her Instagram. She shared a black and white picture of the two. In her caption, she sent Naya birthday wishes by calling her an ‘angel.’ She continued saying that she could not write a sappy monologue because it was just too hard. She concluded saying that she loved Naya and she could not describe how much she missed her.

Another co-star, Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel in Glee also shared a tribute to the late star. Sharing a picture with Naya, he sent her birthday wishes. He also wrote that he missed her.

Kevin McHale shared a throwback picture from one of the previous birthday parties of Naya. They could be seen with a group of friends. He captioned his post with a joke by saying that no one else could get them to be that messy in public.

Harry Shum Jr. shared a photo of Naya Rivera dancing on stage in her Glee character as Santana. He captioned his post saying that he could imagine what she was doing up at that time. He said she was shining brighter than a star. He also added that they missed her.

