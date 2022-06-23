Ryan Gosling And Margot Robbie Spotted Together On The Sets Of 'Barbie'; See Pics

Hollywood actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have come together to portray the iconic characters of Barbie and Ken in the Gerta Gerwing-directed live-action film, Barbie. With the release of the first looks of the lead stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling from the film, another set of pictures recently surfaced online that gave glimpses of Margot Robbie joining Ryan on the sets of the film for the first time.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling come together on Barbie sets

According to the latest report by Daily Mail Online, a series of pictures recently surfaced online in which Margot Robbie was seen alongside Ryan Gosling for the first time on the sets of Barbie. She was seen sporting a snazzy pink top with matching pants and donned a cool white hat with a smile on her face. She was also seen with a pink scarf tied around her neck. On the other hand, Ryan Gosling was seen wearing a black cowboy outfit with a pink scarf tied around the neck. Take a look at the pictures ahead-

Talking about the film Barbie, Margot Robbie earlier told British Vogue, "People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ’Oh, well, maybe I don’t…’” She also said that the movie “comes with a lot of baggage and a lot of nostalgic connections” attached to the doll's legacy.

More on Barbie

WB Pictures earlier dropped Margot Robbie's blonde doll look from the film to announce the release date of the film. Her look ended up grabbing a lot of attention as the 31-year-old actor was seen in a blue outfit driving a pink car while sporting a cute smile. The live-action film is directed and penned by Great Gerwing in collaboration with Noah Baumbach. The makers announced that the film is expected to hit the big screens on July 21, 2023.

image : Instagram/@silksneaker