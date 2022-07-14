Ryan Gosling Believes His 'Barbie' Character Is 'even Harder Than' 'The Gray Man' Role

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling is currently shooting for his upcoming live-action film, Barbie, in which he will play the role of Ken alongside Margot Robbie. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the actor shed light on his character in the film and mentioned his role was 'even harder' than the one was playing in The Gray Man.

In the upcoming Netflix film, the actor will play the role of Court Gentry alongside Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page, Dhanush and others.

Ryan Gosling on his character from Barbie

The actor mentioned that his character in Barbie, Ken, will be an individual with no job, without a house, who is 'going through some stuff'. He finally revealed that the film will see Ken and Barbie trying to adjust to real life. He mentioned he couldn't reveal much about the film, as he said -

"That Ken life is even harder than the ‘Gray Man’ life, I think. Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff. It’s not what you think it is, unless it is,” Gosling trickily responded. “And then you know what it is, but I don’t think that’s what you think it is. Wait, what are we talking about?"

Several pictures of Ryan Gosling from the sets of his upcoming film have surfaced online. The pictures of the actor on set with his co-star, Margot Robbie with rollerskates caught fans' attention. The duo was seen in bright neon outfits including matching caps, kneepads and more. Apart from the duo, the film will also see America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Alexandra Shipp, etc. in lead roles.

Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man

The upcoming Netflix film will see Ryan Gosling sharing the screen with some of the finest actors in the entertainment industry including Dhanush, Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page, Denny Carmichael, Ana de Armas and many more. The film is set to release on Netflix on July 22, and fans can't wait to see the popular actors sharing the screen.

Image: Instagram/@ryangoslinguk, @graymannetflix