Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone-starrer 'La La Land' Composer Justin Hurwitz Sues WME For Fraud

Justin Hurwitz, the Oscar-winning composer behind the music of super-hit film La La Land, has sued talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) for defrauding him out of profits for live concerts of the movie's score. According to Variety, in the lawsuit, the composer claimed the talent agency had a conflict of interest because it produced the shows while also serving as Hurwitz's agent.

As per the International media outlet, the lawsuit also alleged that WME abused its relationship with Hurwitz to obtain the license to produce the shows from Lionsgate, and then repeatedly refused to let Hurwitz conduct the performances because "there's not enough money." "Hurwitz found himself in the absurd position of being denied the opportunity to work by his own talent agent on a project in which his talent agent was supposedly representing him," the suit stated. "As a result, the talent-talent agency relationship had been turned upside down," the lawsuit further stated.

The 36-year-old Hurwitz won two Oscars for his work in La La Land, won for best original score, and another for best original song, City of Stars. In January 2017, WME suggested Hurwitz create a live show, La La Land in Concert, in which an orchestra would perform the score in front of a film screen. Lionsgate, the film's producer, agreed to license the shows to Columbia Artists Management for five major cities, and to WME for other performances around the world.

According to Variety, Hurwitz was to be paid USD 50,000 per show for the Columbia Artists Management performances. But after two performances at the Hollywood Bowl, the remaining Columbia Artists Management shows were cancelled. On the WME shows, Hurwitz was initially not scheduled to receive any compensation at all unless he appeared as the conductor, according to the suit. WME scheduled 23 shows, which Hurwitz could not appear at due to other commitments, according to the suit. After some negotiation, he received USD 3,000 to USD 5,000 per engagement, according to the suit.

In his lawsuit, Hurwitz also stated that he repeatedly asked to conduct the shows, but was rejected in favour of local conductors who would be paid less. Hurwitz also alleged that WME was making USD 30,000 per performance. The suit stated that Hurwitz never agreed to allow WME to take profit participation on any project he worked on and that WME did not disclose the nature of the conflict of interest.

According to the suit, Hurwitz confronted CEO Ari Emanuel about the conflict in February 2021. The suit stated that Emanuel denied that the agency was doing anything wrong, and told Hurwitz that he would never be able to get a better deal than he was already getting. Emanuel cancelled a follow-up call on the matter and said that Hurwitz would no longer be able to work with "any of my companies," according to the suit. However, in a statement on Monday, WME denied the wrongdoing, stating, "These claims are without merit and WME intends to vigorously defend itself."

