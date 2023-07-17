Ryan Gosling Reveals How His Daughters Helped Him Prep To Play Ken In Barbie

Ryan Gosling is currently awaiting the release of the much-awaited Barbie. Though Margot Robbie plays the titular character, Ryan Gosling plays parallel lead as Ken. The actor recently opened up about how his daughters reacted to the news of him playing Ken. He also shared how they essentially helped him get in to character.

3 things you need to know

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is gearing up for one of the biggest box office clashes on July 21 as it releases along side Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

The film has an expansive star cast with each actor playing different versions of Ken and Barbie.

The ongoing press tour for the film was cut short owing to the recently announced SAG-AFTRA strike, though the theatrical release for the film will proceed as planned.

Ryan Gosling reveals how his daughters reacted to him playing Ken



During an interview with a leading international publication, Ryan Gosling opened up about how he went about preparing to step in to the shoes of Ken also detailing his daughters' contributions to the effort. Gosling also spoke about his daughters, Esmerelda, 8, and Amanada, 7, being initially perplexed when he informed them of his new role. He reveals how their primary concern was if Ken was a meaty role at all.

(Ryan Gosling at the Mexico premiere for Barbie | Image: barbiethemovie/Instagram)



The actor said, "My kids were my introduction to Barbie. I think they're confused as to why I would want to play Ken. They have no use for Ken." Gosling also revealed how his prep for playing Ken in Barbie was largely a homebound effort. With his daughters being at home too, they inevitably became a part of the prep for Barbie.

Ryan Gosling has a hilarious response to backlash over being cast as Ken



When the primary cast of Barbie was announced, a section of the internet expressed concerns over Gosling being too old to play Ken. The actor had a hilarious response to the reaction where he cheekily detailed how anybody who cares about Ken knows that nobody actually cares about him - he added, "So your hypocrisy is exposed." Barbie will be releasing worldwide on July 21.