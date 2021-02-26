Ryan Gosling To Play The Lead In ''The Actor'' Based On The Adaptation Of A Popular Novel

Ryan Gosling will be playing the lead role in the film The Actor, which has been adapted from a popular novel. Writer Donald E Westlake's book, “Memory” is the novel the film will be adapted from. Ryan will be playing the lead as Paul Cole in New York. The setting of the film will take viewers back to the 1950s era of the city with several crimes running rampant through Big Apple. The story does have a drastic turn of events with Ryan's characters being at the centre of it.

Ryan Gosling will play the lead in The Actor

Also Read | Chris Evans' Villainous Role In Netflix's 'The Gray Man' Teased By Russo Brothers

Duke Johnson, who is known for his projects like Anomalisa, will be directing this film. The director also teamed up with Stephen Cooney to form the script of the film. Ryan Gosling will be playing a New York-based actor in the movie who gets beaten up by a particular group of people. He is then left for dead in Ohio without any memory of himself.

Also Read | Dhanush's Role In The Upcoming Hollywood Film 'The Gray Man' Revealed By Mark Greaney

Gosling’s character will find himself completely lost in an unknown small town. It will be his struggle to join back all the pieces of his memory in order to make it back to where he belongs. Paul played by Ryan Gosling will thus struggle to get back home and try to piece his memory together and reclaim his identity by those who think he is lost. As per PTI, the makers of the film added that “The Actor” will come off as a film that will appear to be relatable to many. The journey in the film will thus create several movements in the characters life which will seem to resonate with the audience on some level.

Also Read | The Gray Man Cast: From Dhanush To Ryan Gosling, Know Actors Of This Upcoming Netflix Film

The Actor tells a story of a man trying to find his home, love and ultimately himself. Therefore, the narrative of the film is set such that could seem relatable to a number of people. The actor will also be producing this project along with Waypoint Entertainment. Besides this film, Ryan Gosling also has a few other projects to his name which fans will soon see him in. One of the most popular projects he had been working on was the movie The Gray Man, which was touted to be Netflix’s big-budgeted blockbuster. The actor in the film will be seen with Chris Evas and the movie is directed by the Russo Brothers. Ryan will also be seen in the film “Project Hail Mary” as well as the film “Wolfman”.

Also Read | Where Was The Notebook Filmed? Shooting Locations Of The Ryan Gosling Starrer Reveale

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.