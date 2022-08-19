Ryan Gosling To Star Alongside Margot Robbie In Ocean's Eleven Prequel: Report

Ryan Gosling, who garnered immense appreciation for his role as a CIA agent in The Gray Man, is reportedly reuniting with his Barbie co-star by joining the cast of Margot Robbie's Ocean's Eleven spinoff film. As per Puck News, after collaborating on Greta Gerwig's live-action Barbie film, in which Gosling plays Ken and Robbie plays Barbie, the two actors are now back together.

It is pertinent to note that Gosling's character in the upcoming film is still unknown. To make it "feel more theatrical and perhaps even summer-worthy", the reports claims that the prequel will have a significantly larger budget than Soderbergh's Ocean films.

Ryan Gosling to star in Ocean's Eleven prequel film: Report

If reports are to be believed, then Ryan Gosling's addition to the Ocean's Eleven prequel will continue the series' outstanding capacity to draw some of the famous stars in the business. If everything goes according to plan, this will be the sixth Ocean's film since Steven Soderbergh revived the series in 2001.

Stars in the first trilogy of movies included Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Matt Damon, and Julia Roberts. The spinoff Ocean's 8 was released in 2018 and it starred Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, and Awkwafina.

Ryan Gosling recently starred in The Gray Man, also starring Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Dhanush and Rege Jean Page. In the film, he plays CIA agent Court Gentry, Sierra Six. After a mission goes wrong, Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), who is hunting Court Gentry around the world, would do anything to eliminate him.

Netflix announces The Gray Man sequel

After The Gray Man's success on the OTT giant Netflix, the online streaming platform has officially announced its sequel with Ryan Gosling, and directors Joe and Anthony Russo helming the project. Joe and Anthony Russo opened up about The Gray Man sequel and mentioned, "The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film."

"With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon," they further added.

Image: Instagram@barbie