Ryan Gosling's Barbie Premiere Outfit Had An Eva Mendes Connection

Margot Robbie starrer Barbie’s Los Angeles premiere took place on Monday. The event was attended by the entire star cast in addition to some other notable celebrities. Ryan Gosling, playing Ken in the movie, marked his presence in a pink suit. While his wife Eva Mendes was not seen with the actor, Ryan didn’t forget to give her a sweet tribute with his attire.

3 things you need to know

Barbie is directed by Lady Bird fame director Greta Gerwig.

Apart from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film also stars Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae and others in supporting roles.

The movie will make its theatrical debut on July 21, clashing with Chritopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Ryan Gosling wears ‘E’ necklace for wife Eva Mendes

Ryan embraced the film's theme by sporting a smart Barbie-pink Gucci suit. He accessorised his ensemble with a sentimental necklace with his wife's initials written in the doll's trademark script. The Notebook actor unbuttoned the top few buttons of his shirt to let his necklace shine.

(Ryan Gosling wore an 'E' neckace at Barbie premiere | Image: Twitter)

Ryan Gosling-Eva Mendes's relationship timeline

Ryan and Eva first worked together and fell in love on the sets of 2011 film The Place Beyond the Pines. Shortly after the filming was finished, the two were caught getting cosy at Disneyland and exchanging a passionate kiss in Paris, showing that their on-screen romance had carried over to their daily lives.

The couple never revealed when they got married but they welcomed their first child Esmeralda in 2014. They became parents to their second daughter Amada in 2016. The duo hasn't been on the red carpet together since they attended a Q&A after the Lost River premiere in 2015, keeping fans speculating about their relationship status. In recent past, Ryan and Eva has recently grown more candid about their relationship, they are still hesitant to provide too much information about their family life.