Ryan Reynolds & The Adam Project Team Speak On Releasing The Film Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Ryan Reynolds is currently gearing up for the release of his movie The Adam Project for Netflix. The world premiere of the movie took place earlier this week and the cast spoke about the movie releasing internationally amid the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Reynolds said that he was rooting for the people of Ukraine and hoped that film served as a form of escapism for viewers during the bleak and dark times of the world.

The Adam Project team weigh in on the Russia-Ukraine war

As per Hollywood Reporter, during the world premiere of The Adam Project in New York City, Ryan Reynolds and the other cast members spoke about the movie release amidst the bleak international scenario. Reynolds said, "I’m trying to keep things light just to have a counterpoint to the heaviness that’s happening on the other side of the world."

He further praised the people of Ukraine for standing up against Russia and said, "It’s just good to see them repulse this fascist move to take over their free country by a fascist and the anti-democratic forces of the world, which [Vladimir Putin] leads. There are some [fascists] even here in the United States, and we have to fight against them, just like the Ukrainians are."

Reynolds' co-star Jennifer Garner added to his statements and said her heart goes out to the people of Ukraine. Garner also pointed out and praised Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, who agreed to give up to $1 million worth of donations to Ukrainian refugees forced to flee their homes. The Adam Project director and producer Shawn Levy also spoke about the ongoing crisis.

Levy said, "I always hoped that Adam Project would be a movie that is emotionally connected. That it would be, yes, entertaining, but also very much a reminder of basic human experiences and human values. And certainly, what we’re seeing going on in Ukraine is so counter to so many basic human values."

Meanwhile, The Adam Project also stars Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, and Catherine Keener. The movie is based on the concept of time travelling and will follow the journey of a man who teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future. The Adam Project will release on Netflix on March 11.

Image: Instagram/@vancityreynolds