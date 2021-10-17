After filming Spirited, Ryan Reynolds announced that he is taking a little break from filming. The actor posted on Instagram, on Saturday that his upcoming movie 'Spirited' is set for a Christmas release on Apple TV. In the post, he elaborated on the experience of working with costars such as Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer and that he was looking forward to vacation now that the movie's finished.

“Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making,” Reynolds wrote in the caption. However, Spirited, a musical that reimagines A Christmas Carol with Reynolds as Ebeneezer Scrooge, required Reynolds to do more than simply act. He mentioned the amount of effort that went into the part, stating, “Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago.” However, Reynolds got a lot out of it. He added that “singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true.”

Ryan Reynolds sabbatical announced; Netizens and wife react

Several well-known names appeared in the comments section, including Ava DuVernay, Boss Logic, Octavia Spencer, and even Reynolds' wife Blake Lively, who wrote, "Michael Caine did it first," a reference to the Dark Knight star revealing he, too, would likely take a break from acting just the day before. However, reportedly, Caine, like Reynolds, insisted that this was not a retirement. Many people praised the sentiment of the tweet, including co-star Octavia Spencer, who said, "You’re an amazing actor/singer and producer. I had a blast working with you, Will, and this outstanding cast and crew! Enjoy your downtime". The entire Spirited crew was greeted warmly. Reynolds praised his staff for being "flush" with compassion and skill, emphasising how important both are to him. He claimed he'll miss "every second" of working with such an "obscenely gifted group of creators and artists" even if he's looking forward to his sabbatical.

Spirited plot and cast

Sean Anders and John Morris have written and directed Spirited. It is an American Christmas musical film. Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer feature in this modern adaptation of Charles Dickens' 1843 novella A Christmas Carol. It's a contemporary musical retelling of Charles Dickens' classic Christmas ghost story A Christmas Carol. The film's principal photography began on July 6, 2021.

