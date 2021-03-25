Ryan Reynolds Announces New 'Free Guy' Release Date With Hilarious Video; WATCH

Free Guy is an upcoming science fiction action comedy film. It stars Ryan Reynolds in the titular role as a video game character. Like several other projects, the movie has been delayed due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now the makers have set a new premiere date with Reynolds announcing it in a fun video.

Ryan Reynolds reacts to new 'Free Guy' release date with funny video

Disney announced a new Free Guy Release date and Ryan Reynolds confirmed it with a video. In it, he admits that they had a couple of hiccups with the premiere of the movie, but he assured that this time it is a “hundred percent” locked in. The actor reveals the new Free Guy release date to be August 13, 2021. However, there was a twist, Ryan Reynolds’ video of telling the date has a voice-over from someone else, hinting that the video might have him actually saying some other date. Ryan Reynolds’ video ends with stating that they feel good about this date, “unless of course…” referring to another lockdown or unexpected situations. Take a look at Ryan Reynolds’ video below.

'Free Guy' plot

In Twentieth Century Studios’ epic adventure-comedy “Free Guy,” a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.

Free Guy cast also includes Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Utkarsh Ambudkar, Camille Kostek, and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit). YouTube personalities like Jacksepticeye, Ninja, Pokimane, and LazarBeam will appear in cameos. Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek will also be seen playing himself in the movie.

Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy from a story by Matt Liberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn. It is produced by Ryan Reynolds, Levy, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Adam Kolbrenner. Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levin, and Michael Riley McGrath serve as executive producers. It will be distributed by 20th Century Studios, a new subsidiary of The Walt Disney Studios.

Promo Image Source: 20th Century Studios YouTube