Ryan Reynolds Announces Snapchat Show 'Ryan Doesn't Know'; To Premiere On January 30

Ryan Reynolds is soon going to appear on phone screens around the world as he announced yesterday on January 28, 2021. Up next in the Deadpool actor’s kitty is a Snapchat show which will be called Ryan Doesn’t Know. Read along take a look at its first trailer and know more about the show.

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds Reveals The Name Of His Yacht And Its Hilarious! Watch Video

Ryan Reynolds announces Snapchat show

Yesterday on January 28, 2021, Ryan Reynolds announced that he will have his own Snapchat show now and it is titled Ryan Doesn’t Know. The show is co-created by Westbrook Media and Snap Inc. who have officially announced the series. The show will premier on January 30, 2021, and will release new episodes every alternate day, with all its twelve episodes available for viewing on Snapchat exclusively.

According to a report in Comicbook.com, Ryan will be accompanied by a number of talented artists from various fields. Through the series, Reynolds will speak with some extremely talented experts who are masters of their craft and try those activities himself. The show will feature him try his hand at ice sculpting with Shintaro Okamoto, visual trickery with VFX expert Trevor Bell, take the Ulisses World’s world-class program lifting, do latte art with artist Melannie Aquino, learn floral sculpting from creative designer Aurea Molaei, and axe throwing with Cliffton Creque, among others.

Also Read: Remember When Ryan Reynolds' Described How He Was Associated To Deadpool For 10 Years?

In a statement, Brad Haugen who is the President of Westbrook Media says that Reynolds is one of the most entertaining people and watching him learn from these talented artists will be a treat to watch. He adds that the actor and Maximum Effort team have done some great work on this series, along with the Snapchat team. Haugen is excited to see Ryan learn these activities and bring along some fun content for Snapchat users around the world.

Snapchat’s head of content, Sean Mills says that they are looking forward to this show and for Ryan to be a part of the Snapchat community with this fun yet inspirational show. He expressed being excited to bring on Ryan Doesn’t Know to the platform post the success of two seasons of the Will Smith show on Snapchat titled Will From Home and appreciated their partners Westbrook Media for creating another amazing series. Ryan Doesn’t Know is the third show and collaboration between Snapchat and Westbrook Media followed by Jaden Smith's The Solution Committee and Will Smith's Will From Home.

Also Read: When Ryan Reynolds Opened Up About Being Quarantined With 5 Women; Read More

Also Read: When Ryan Reynolds Shared What He Thought About The Failure Of 'Green Lantern'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.