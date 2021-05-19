Ryan Reynolds Announces Two-season Docuseries 'Welcome To Wrexham' With Rob McElhenney

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are all set to headline a docuseries about the football club Wrexham AFC, titled Welcome to Wrexham. Following the Hollywood stars' acquisition of the oldest professional club of Wales in February, FX Entertainment has ordered a two-season access-all-areas documentary about Wrexham AFC. On Tuesday, the Deadpool actor took to his Twitter handle to share a quirky announcement video about the same with Rob.

Ryan Reynolds is "happy" to be part of 'Welcome to Wrexham'

In Ryan Reynolds' latest tweet on May 18, 2021, the 44-year-old broke the news about his and Rob McElhenney's documentary, Welcome to Wrexham. The actor-duo made the announcement in a hilarious video, followed by pulling each other's leg alongside a "Welsh translator".

Along with posting the video on Twitter, Ryan wrote, "So happy to be part of #WelcometoWrexham on @FXnetworks with @RMcElhenney. He’s everything you’d want in a Co-Chairman but, for the record, he is only ‘mostly' sunny."

Check out Ryan Reynolds' Twitter post below:

So happy to be part of #WelcometoWrexham on @FXnetworks with @RMcElhenney. He’s everything you’d want in a Co-Chairman but, for the record, he is only ‘mostly' sunny. pic.twitter.com/SD0ak6FCrG — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 18, 2021

According to the official statement on the North Wales club's website, "As revealed by Rob and Ryan when they first met virtually with supporters in November, our new co-chairmen's takeover of the Football Club is being recorded by a documentary crew." The President of Original Programming at FX Entertainment, Nick Grad stated that the upcoming documentary will take the audience through Reynolds and Rob's "crash course in football club ownership". Nick said, "Rob McElhenney has been an all-star on Team FX for years and now has partnered with the formidable Ryan Reynolds to bring glory to the 'Red Dragons' in the docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham". He added, "Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club".

The documentary, Welcome to Wrexham, will be executive produced by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, along with Nick Frenkel and John Henion. Furthermore, it is produced by Broadwalk Pictures. The official description of Welcome to Wrexham reads:

From Hollywood to Wales, the pitch to the changing room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some much-needed hope and change.

IMAGE: RYAN REYNOLDS' TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.