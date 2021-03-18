Ryan Reynolds As Green Lantern Almost Had A Cameo In Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

The highly anticipated Zack Snyder’s Justice League is out now in India. It contains several never-seen-before elements in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Earlier, there were rumors that Ryan Reynolds might appear as Green Lantern in the movie, but the actor denied it himself. Now, it is revealed that there were actually plans to include Reynolds’ superhero in the film.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zack Snyder revealed his plan to feature Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern in his version of Justice League. He said that there was an idea that he had for the Green Lantern that was not Reynolds. And so, he thought that if he had gone down with this idea of Green Lantern, he would have had to have Ryan Reynolds as the additional Lantern. The filmmaker mentioned that Reynolds would have been there as well as another Lantern, but that’s a different story than Justice League Snyder cut has now.

Zack Snyder did not open up further about his idea. He not even hinted at what character the other Lantern might have been and did not explain how Ryan Reynolds’ version would have been there. It will now become something that the fans would keep asking him for years to come.

Ryan Reynolds debuted as Hal Jordan in the 2011 released Green Lantern. The movie received negative reviews from the audience and failed at the box office. Warner Bros. Pictures canceled a planned sequel. Reynolds himself has trashed the film on multiple occasions, including Deadpool 2. There does not seem to be any desire by the actor to return as the superhero.

Although Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern is not present in Justice League Snyder Cut, it does have several other characters. Popular DCEU villain Darkseid will make his debut. Martian Manhunter will reveal his true identity. Jared Leto and Joe Manganiello have cameos as the Joker and Deathstroke, respectively. Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available in India by evening on Book My Show to rent or buy. The running time of the movie is four hours and two minutes.

