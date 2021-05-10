Ryan Reynolds Asks His Mom To "watch The Hands" In A Hilarious Mother's Day Post

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram stories to wish his beloved mother, Tamara Lee. Ryan Reynolds is well known for posting hilarious photos with even more hilarious captions, especially when it comes to special occasions as these. The actor did not disappoint fans this time either. Ryan shared several photos with his mother, in the first of which he wrote, "Happy Mother's Day, Tam Tam".

In one photo, Ryan Reynolds' mother can be seen standing with her daughter-in-law Blake Lively and her mother. The three can be seen posing for the camera together. In another photo, Reynolds featured a solo picture of his mother on a bike, with a hilarious caption saying, "She never brought this back".

Ryan also shared a photo of himself with his wife Blake Lively and his mother from what looks like an award show. Ryan Reynolds' mother can be seen standing in the middle, with one of her hands on Blake's waist. Reynolds shared the post with a hilarious caption saying, "Watch the hands, mom". Ryan then also shared a photo with his mother in which the two can be seen taking a selfie and smiling for the camera. Take a look at Ryan Reynolds' Instagram story below.

Ryan Reynolds wishes Blake Lively on Mother's Day

Ryan Reynolds dedicated his Instagram stories to his mother, and a post on his Instagram handle for his wife. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been together for a decade, and got married in 2012. The couple have three children together. Ryan shared the post with a picture of him and Blake along with a long caption, with a funny story.

He wrote, "It can’t be said enough… you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I’m grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives. I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism. Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you’d hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I’m lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother’s Day, my love".

Image: Ryan Reynolds' Instagram

