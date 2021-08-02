Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Recreate 'first Date' On 10th Anniversary Of Special Occasion

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are currently one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples who continue to awe fans with their adoration for each other on social media as well as cheerleading each other on red carpets. The couple, who is going strong even a decade into their relationship, celebrated the 10th anniversary of their very first date, which was in 2011, on Saturday, 31 July 2021. The power couple visited the Boston sushi eatery O Ya, where their love story began and they enjoyed a romantic evening. Both Ryan and Blake were seen engaged in lighthearted trolling on social media as they celebrated the decade milestone.

Ryan and Blake reminisce the start of their relationship

On July 31, both the stars posted pictures on their Instagram Stories marking the first date of their decade-old relationship. The couple, who tied the knot in September 2012, went out to the exact same dinner place as they did initially, only with a key difference this time. Engaging in hilarious banter, the 33-year-old Blake posted a picture with Ryan and wrote, "10 years later,". We still go out on our 'first date.' But in much more comfortable shoes.". The photo saw the Gossip Girl star in a white polka-dot dress as she posed with Ryan, 44, who wore a navy blue shirt with dark pants.

The Deadpool star, who is famous for trolling his wife, posted an image to his Instagram Story of the couple outside of the eatery and captioned it, "Our favourite restaurant with her 4th favourite date." Showing his humorous side, the actor, pretended to realize his mistake in cropping the pic too tightly, resulting in his wife's earrings not appearing in the shot. He again uploaded a picture including his wife's accessory and wrote, "Posting this again because I cut out my wife's cute earrings. She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down." The actor intentionally cut out his own face in the photo. Ryan also shared a photo of himself and Blake posing with the restaurant's staff in the kitchen.

Ryan on his first encounter with Blake

Ryan, who has always been vocal about his adoration for Blake and the children, recounted his first encounter with his wife on the SmartLess podcast. "I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern," he said. "We were friends and buddies and about a year and a half later we went on a double date but we were dating separate people." Adding that they casually hung out after that, he said, "Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston and I said, 'Well, I'll ride with you.' We got on the train and we rode together."

Reynolds and Lively met in 2010 when they starred together as romantic leads in Green Lantern and are parents to children James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty.

(IMAGE- AP)

