Ryan Reynolds Breaks His Silence On Possible 'Deadpool' Cameo In 'Doctor Strange 2'

One of the most awaited films of Marvel Studios, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, is all set to arrive in the theatres in May 2022. The movie will take place after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and will explore how Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will deal with the madness the multiverse will bring with it. While there were several surprising cameos in the Tom Holland starrer, fans have already begun to prepare the list of possible cameos in Doctor Strange 2. The list also has Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool' on it. However, the Red Notice star recently made it clear he will not be appearing in the film.

While the film is over two months away, the makers recently released its trailer on the occasion of the Super Bowl. The trailer had many easter eggs along with a mysterious voice. Fans did not take much time to speculate it was X-Men's Professor X, played by Patrick Stewart, behind the mysterious voice. As Deadpool became a part of the MCU last year, following the assumption, fans also began to speculate Ryan Reynolds might make his MCU debut with a cameo in Doctor Strange 2.

The question was raised to Reynolds as well during the screening of his upcoming film The Adam Project. As per a report by Variety, the Free Guy star made it very clear there will no Deadpool cameo in the film. When he was asked again, the actor said, "I'm promising, I'm not in the movie."

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness trailer

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness trailer surely blew away all Marvel Studios fans' minds. The trailer began with Doctor Strange claiming the nightmare had begun as he opened the doors to the multiverse with a spell. To learn more about the multiverse, he goes to Wanda Maximoff who tells him Vision had his own theories about the same. The trailer later hinted at a dark side of the Scarlett Witch will be seen in the film as she tells Strange, "You break the rules and become the hero. I do it and I become the enemy. That doesn't seem fair."

The trailer then saw Dr Strange's one-time friend Mordo, who is originally a supervillain in the Marvel comics. The clip hinted not one or two but many different avatars of Doctor Strange will be seen in the film. One of the most intriguing parts of the trailer was a mysterious voice, which fans are speculating is of Professor X. The movie is set to hit the theatres on May 6, 2022.

