Ryan Reynolds Can Help You Get Rid Of Pesky Holiday Guests This Christmas

Ryan Reynolds is known for fascinating roles that he plays in his action movies. He was recently seen promoting his upcoming film, Free Guy. Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds was also marketing his film the same way as his previous films. The star also made his presence in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Jimmy and Ryan shot a commercial advertisement where Ryan was promoting a candle to get rid of the guest in his house. Fans didn't seem to be too fond of the commercial. Let us take a look at the commercial.

ALSO READ | Ryan Reynolds Reveals No Green Screens Were Used For 6 Underground's Action Sequences

ALSO READ | Ryan Reynolds Becomes The Inspiration For THIS Hilarious Ribbon Video

You’re shoulder-deep in the holiday thing. You’re hosting. Food. Booze. Buddies. It’s a great night. But then they won't leave. What do you do now?



Jimmy and Ryan show us here: https://t.co/LmndynIGiS#holidays #JimmyFallon #RyanReynolds pic.twitter.com/QyFaFXWATD — Daily Ovation (@DailyOvation) December 21, 2019

ALSO READ | Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Having An EXO Themed Tattoo On His Lower Back

.@VancityReynolds has the perfect solution for those party guests that refuse to leave: The Get the F@*! Out of My House-scented candle! https://t.co/YYQHswNNKE pic.twitter.com/1M4aSZ1el2 — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) December 22, 2019

About the commercial skit

Reynolds has found a cheeky solution to a persistent and pesky holiday problem that happens every year no matter how hard you try getting your friends to leave your festive soirée. Ryan Reynolds promotes a candle which can solve your problem. It has such an awful smell that your guest cannot resist the smell and will just leave from your house. However, in the advertisement, the actor tries all the classic moves to tell his guests to leave his house. Furthermore, he also yawns in a weird way and stands up to tell his guest it’s really, seriously, time for everyone to go, please. Finally, Reynolds light up the candle which helps him solve the problem. The candle also comes with different fragrances too which also sounds and smells quite awful.

ALSO READ | Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively's Lovable Relationship: All Details And Timeline

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.