Canadian star Ryan Reynolds is not only known for his ace acting skills but also for his comic timings. The actor adds a pinch of comedy to every character he plays. While he has starred in many blockbuster films, his superhero movie Deadpool still remains at the first spot in fans' favourite list. While the film's third part is expected to release by next year, the actor is currently celebrating six years of the film. He also treated his fans with some behind the scenes pictures.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ryan Reynolds recently shared a series of behind the scenes photos from the sets of the 2016 film Deadpool. The first photo saw Reynolds in his Deadpool costume while he gave away an intense look. The second picture saw him smile with the film's director Tim Miller. He further shared photos with the film's cast members and also its leading lady Morena Baccarin. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, "Six years today. Iron Anniversary."

Many of his celebrity friends and fans praised him for the film. His actor wife, Blake Lively, also dropped a heart-eyed emoji in the comment section. Marcus Aurelio also reacted to the post and wrote, "You made history with @deadpoolmovie brother!" The actor's fans showered him with love and also asked him about the third instalment in the series.

More about Deadpool

The 2016 film Deadpool stars Ryan Reynolds as a mutant superhero. While the actor first appeared as Deadpool in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine, the 2016 film marked a new angle to his character. The film's plot revolved around Wade Wilson, who becomes a victim of Ajax, a twisted scientist's experiment, that leaves him disfigured with mutated powers. The movie was helmed by Tim Miller, while Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote it. Despite its R-rating, the movie's box office collection reportedly crossed $750 million.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film The Adam Project. The film is touted to be a sci-fi thriller with Ryan Reynolds meeting his younger self after travelling through time. The movie also stars Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner and it is set to release on Netflix on March 11, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@vancityreynolds