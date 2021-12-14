Ryan Reynolds Confirms Paying $10K So Deadpool Could Wear Bea Arthur T-shirt

Actor Ryan Reynolds' 2016 film Deadpool managed to create quite a stir in the superhero genre as it became one of the biggest R-rated projects of all time despite the initial reservations of the makers. Apart from the actor's relentless efforts to get a green light for the film, his natural persona infused with the anti-hero Wade Wilson's deadly charms managed to conquer the genre the way it did including the massive success of the second film. If this was not impressive enough, the actor recently confirmed going above and beyond to treat the fans with a comic accurate Deadpool.

Ryan Reynolds paid whopping amount for t-shirt in Deadpool

A user on Twitter named Eric Alper recently tweeted a trivia about the 2016 film Deadpool where he reminded the fans that the actor paid a whopping amount of 10k dollars so that the anti-hero can wear a Bea Arthur T-shirt. Sharing a snap from the movie of Reynolds wearing the tank top, he wrote, ''Ryan Reynolds secretly paid $10,000 for permission to wear a t-shirt with Bea Arthur's face on it in the movie "Deadpool." In the comics, Deadpool has a love for Arthur and "The Golden Girls."

Actor Ryan Reynolds was quick to confirm the fact and also revealed that the money was later donated to charity. He wrote, ''And per Bea’s family, the money went to her favourite charity.''

As mentioned above, the tank top that Wade Wilson was wearing featured the face of the Golden Girls, Bea Arthur who passed away in 2009. It is also a well-known fact among comic lovers that the anti-hero has a huge crush on Bea Arthur which they also got a glimpse of when he rages over Halle Berry being crowned as the Sexiest Woman Alive. The actor made sure to not overlook this reference which was also appreciated by many fans.

One user replied to the tweet by writing, ''It was a passion project, and it shows.'' while another fan wrote, ''That’s a commitment to a part right guy to play Deadpool they probably tried Hugh Jackman first (wolverine)'' The makers are now preparing to bring the anti-hero on the screen for the third time as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the same.

