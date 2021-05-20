Ryan Reynolds Feels 'surprisingly Horrible' After Wearing A Suit After 14 Months

Ryan Reynolds is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The Hollywood superstar regularly shares updates about his life and work for his social media family. Apart from Ryan Reynolds' movies, the actor is known for his quirky pictures and captions on social media posts. The Deadpool actor recently took to his official Instagram handle and reacted to wearing a suit after 14 months. Here is what he had to say about getting into a suit post a long break.

Ryan Reynolds' reacts to wearing a suit after '14 months'

Ryan Reynolds took to his official Instagram handle and posted a picture on his stories for his 37.5 million-strong Instagram family. The picture is a selfie of the actor in which he is seen wearing a suit and smiling for the camera. The Hitman's Bodyguard actor is seen wearing a brown corduroy suit and a white satin shirt. He completed his suit look with a black-tie while sporting a stubble. However, the interesting part of the picture is its quirky short caption. He revealed that he wore a suit after 14 months and shared how it felt. He captioned the story as, “Haven’t worn a suit in 14 months. So this felt surprisingly horrible.” Here is a look at Ryan Reynolds' Instagram story.

Ryan Reynolds' latest movie

Almost the entire world is battling with the COVID-19 pandemic since last year. Various major films had to stop their shooting because of the pandemic. Several big-budget movies are also waiting to get a release date. Ryan Reynolds' latest movie Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is all set for its release on June 16, 2021, after a much delay. The movie's release date was delayed due to the pandemic as it was originally scheduled for a release last year. The action-comedy is helmed by Patrick Hughes and written by Tom O'Connor and Brandon and Phillip Murphy.

The movie is a sequel to the 2017 movie The Hitman's Bodyguard The upcoming movie of Ryan Reynolds features a strong star-studded star cast with the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hopper, Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman in important roles. Ryan Reynolds recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared the much-awaited trailer of the movie. Here is a look at Ryan Reynolds' latest movie Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard trailer.

