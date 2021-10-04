Ryan Reynold's 'Free Guy' OTT Release Date Announced, Disney+ Hotstar To Stream The Movie

Ryan Reynold starrer sci-fi action comedy film Free Guy, released in the United States on August 13 and in India on September 17. The movie broke several pandemic box-office records. Post garnering critical acclaim and global box office success, the movie is finally set to release digitally in India.

Free Guy OTT release date

Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy is all set to release on Disney plus Hotstar on October 15. Reynolds plays the role of a bank teller who discovers that he is actually a non-playable character in an open-world video game and becomes the hero of the story, trying to save his friends from deletion by the game's creator. The movie was directed by Shawn Levy and also features Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi.

The movie also had several cameos like actor Chris Evans, Good Morning America host Lara Spencer and Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek(posthumous). Other voice cameos in the film include Tina Fey as Keith's mom, Hugh Jackman as a masked avatar in an alley, Dwayne Johnson as a bank robber, and John Krasinski as a silhouetted gamer. The film was a commercial success worldwide making it the seventh highest-grossing film of 2021 and received generally positive reviews from critics, who praised the clever concept and compared it favourably to a combination of action video games and science fiction films such as Ready Player One, The Truman Show, The Matrix, Grand Theft Auto, and Fortnite.

Ryan Reynolds upcoming projects

Ryan Reynolds will next be seen in the action thriller film Red Notice alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. The first exclusive clip of the movie was recently unveiled at Netflix's TUDUM fan event. Ryan will also be seen in the science fiction film The Adam Project alongside an ensemble cast of Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, and Walker Scobell. He will play the role of a man who travels back in time to get help from his younger self to confront their late father.

He is all set to star in the Christmas-themed musical film Spirited, a modern retelling of Charles Dickens' 1843 novella A Christmas Carol. The movie will also star Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer in the lead roles.

Image: Instagram/@freeguymovie