Ryan Reynolds' Funniest Moments With Betty White From BTS Of 'The Proposal'; See Here

The BTS clip of the movie The Proposal shows that Ryan Reynolds has really been Wade Wilson since the year 2009. The clip opens with Reynold introducing himself as Bullock, to which Sandra corrects him and they have a proper introduction. They are seen going on with their introduction only to be hilariously interrupted by Betty White.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate $200K To NAACP As Protests Across USA Rage Further

The entire BTS clip revolves around Ryan Reynolds, Betty White and Sandra Bullock’s hilarious conversation. Betty is also seen pulling a dramatic wicked act with Ryan and trolls him quite often. Check out the video below.

Betty White delivered her comic best as Rayn’s adorable grandmother in the film The Proposal. One of the most hilarious BTS moments from the video shows Ryan and Betty meeting each other at the sets and Betty calling Ryan 'Brian'. She then asks him to get her a cup of coffee, to which Ryan replies that he is Ryan and not Brian. White referring to Reynolds as his assistant is very funny and will certainly crack you up.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds' Handsome Portrait Pictures That Are Cues For Your Next Photoshoot

Ryan then explains to her that he ‘plays’ an assistant in the film and he is not actually an assistant. Betty then calls him a jacka**, to which Ryan replies that ‘On the outside, she seems like a sweet and adorable old lady but on the inside, she is a seething demon'.

Betty then rushes over to Sandra Bullock in crocodile tears and jokingly complains to everyone about what Ryan said. But Ryan cannot call out her supposedly evil act, which makes this BTS hilarious. Ryan then tries to explain Bullock about the entire heinous act of Betty White but Sandra simply tells him that “she is a national treasure” and he is not.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds' Co-actor In 'Definitely, Maybe' Isla Fisher’s Other Rom-coms; Here's A List

The Proposal is a 2009 film directed by Anne Fletcher. The movie stars Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds in lead roles. The story follows New York editor Margaret, who faces deportation to Canada. She then convinces her assistant Andrew to marry her in exchange for a promotion. The movie packs both heart and humour.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds' Mask For His Deadpool Series Was Made Like This, Watch

Ryan Reynolds' upcoming works

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds is set to appear in three upcoming movies. These are Free Guy, The Croods 2, and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. Free Guy, which was supposed to be released sometime in 2020, revolves around a bank teller named Guy who realizes that he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.