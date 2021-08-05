Ryan Reynolds Gives An Adorable Shout-out To His Daughters On 'Good Morning America' Show

Ryan Reynolds' daughters seem to just now be grasping how famous their dad really is. The Deadpool actor recently appeared on Good Morning America, on August 4, to promote his upcoming film Free Guy. While on the show, Reynolds gave an adorable shout-out to his little girls -

Free Guy is slated to release on August 13, 2021, and apart from Reynolds, also stars Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi.

Ryan Reynolds gives a shoutout to his daughters on 'Good Morning America'

Ryan Reynolds' daughters, James, Inez and Betty, were apparently excited to see their father on TV. The Free Guy actor recently appeared on Good Morning America, where he talked about his daughters explaining how his girls reacted to news of him being on TV. Speaking of his children, he said:

Today was really the first day they were like, 'Wait, you're gonna be on TV today?' I was like, 'Yeah, I'm going on Good Morning America.' They're like, 'What's good about it?'

The adorable conversation between Reynolds and his daughters got several laughs from co-hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and T.J. Holmes. Ryan went on to explain how his daughters had come up with certain signals that they wanted him to do while on the show. He said:

And they're like, 'Can you say hi to me?' And I was like, 'Sure, I'll say hi to you guys.' But they wanted me to pull my ear to say hello, and then 'Nezzy,' my younger daughter, wanted me to like, rub my sleeve.

The actor then went on to make the gestures requested by his daughters, and then gave them a shoutout saying, "Hi guys! How are you?" While we do not know how Ryan's daughters James, Inez and Betty reacted to his shoutout, it is safe to assume that they were pleased with their request being fulfilled, and on TV no less! Ryan Reynolds shares his three daughters with his wife, Blake Lively.

More about Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively met in 2011, on the sets of Green Lantern. The two tied the knot in September 2012 and have been inseparable ever since, often sharing hilariously sarcastic posts and tweets on social media with one another, giving fans major 'couple goals'. In fact, Reynolds recently attended the premiere for his upcoming film Free Guy with his beloved wife.

The actor shared a post on Instagram featuring the two at the premiere and in classic Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively fashion with a caption about finally being "Instagram official". He wrote,

What a huge night for #FreeGuy. And what a huge night for @blakelively because this means we’re Instagram official. I know how important that was to her.

