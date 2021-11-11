Paul Rudd being named People's 'Sexiest Man Alive 2021' became a talking point in the entertainment world on Wednesday. Not just the winner of the talked-about award, many of his celebrity friends too had a reaction to it. One of them was Ryan Reynolds, who himself had bagged this honour once.

Ryan appeared on the Today show, where he was asked if he heard about the 'breaking news' of Paul Rudd being named the 'Sexiest Man Alive'. He replied that he had heard about it and was 'excited' about the same. However, he believed that Paul would 'waste' the hype on it, and thus suggested him to 'seize the opportunity.'

Ryan Reynolds's hilarious reaction to Paul Rudd being People's 'Sexiest Man Alive'

The actor believed that the opportunity in being named the People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' would be 'wasted' on Paul Rudd in the same way as some of the other recipients of the award.

The Deadpool star shared that Paul would play it 'shy', and be 'humble and bashful' about the honour. The actor also advised him to 'seize the opportunity.'

He quipped that if he was in Paul's place, he wouldn't do that and he would sideline his family for a while. He said that he would go around clutching the magazine, 'going from town to town', like sowing 'wild oats' like a 'nude magical gardener.'

Ryan hoped Paul was listening to his advice and suggested, 'do not blow this opportunity.' He also asked the Friends star to 'run like the wind.'

Ryan Reynolds had won the crown at the age of 34 in 2010.

Seth Rogen's Reaction

Actor-writer Seth Rogen was among the other celebrities who reacted to Paul Rudd's title and said that there were 'no arguments' on that.

Paul Rudd was named as the 'Sexiest Man Alive' by People and jokingly told the magazine that he was going to 'own it' and even print business cards about it. He quipped about expecting 'grief' from his loved ones. He also shared wife Julie Yaeger's reaction to it, which was being 'stupefied' by it. He, however, added that her initial reaction was of 'shock' and 'giggle.'