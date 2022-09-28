Ryan Reynolds, Jackman Answer Deadpool-Wolverine Crossover Queries, But There's A Catch

September 28, 2022, began with a piece of good news for all MCU, Deadpool and X-Men fans as Ryan Reynolds announced Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in the third instalment of his Deadpool film series.

Ever since the announcement, fans of the movie franchise are rejoiced and have flooded social media platforms to express their excitement. However, many also raised questions about the possibility of the crossover keeping in mind that Jackman's Logan, aka Wolverine, died in the 2017 film, Logan. In order to answer these questions, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman recently sat down together to answer queries but without spoilers.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman recently shared a hilarious video in which they sat down to answer fans' questions about their Marvel characters. In the video, the two actors greeted their fans and addressed the fact that they have questions. Talking about the same, Hugh Jackman said, "I have a lot of questions. I'm sure you have a lot of questions." He continued, "Bust rest assured, we're going to answer them right now. Like, for example, how is Wolverine alive?"

To this, Reynolds jumped in and said, "Logan takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan." The Red Notice star continued, "Not touching that. What actually happens in our film is... " As Jackman adds, "These two guys...," their audio is overlayed by a piece of music. Throughout the music, the two are seen doing some funny actions, which involved wolverine stabbing Deadpool several times. As the two kept the film's script under wraps, they became audible at the end of the video and said, "Thanks Kevin Feige, MCU."

Sharing the video, Reynolds penned a hilarious caption that read, "Quick explainer video that tackles… 1) Timeline questions 2) Logan canon 3) MCU FAQ 4) Whether we can do this all day or not." Deadpool 3 is helmed by Shawn Levy and will release on September 6, 2024.

Image: Instagram/@vancityreynolds