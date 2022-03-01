Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner & Other Stars Attend 'The Adam Project' World Premiere

Last Updated: 1st March, 2022 15:20 IST

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman strike a pose for the paparazzi at the glam event. For the uninitiated, The Adam Project will witness a global release on Match 11.

The film's leading ladies Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner can be seen shedding smiles at the event.

Jennifer Garner, who stars in the film as Ellie Reed, graced the red carpet in a gorgeous black attire paired with high heels.

Apart from the film's makers and ensemble cast, the premiere was also attended by superstar Hugh Jackman. The actors could be seen all smiles with director Shawn Levy.

