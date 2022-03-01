Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner & Other Stars Attend 'The Adam Project' World Premiere

Quick links:
Ryan Reynolds' upcoming sci-fi film The Adam Project recently held its grand world premiere in New York at the Alice Tully Hall.
Apart from the film's makers and ensemble cast, the premiere was also attended by superstar Hugh Jackman. The actors could be seen all smiles with director Shawn Levy.
Ryan Reynolds' wife and Gossip Girl star Blake Lively also attended the event. She looked stunning in a gorgeous multicoloured gown with a high slit.
Jennifer Garner, who stars in the film as Ellie Reed, graced the red carpet in a gorgeous black attire paired with high heels.
The film's leading ladies Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner can be seen shedding smiles at the event.
Hollywood legend Mark Ruffalo, who plays the role of Louis Reed, looked dapper in a checkered suit paired with matching shoes.
