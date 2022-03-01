Last Updated:

Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner & Other Stars Attend 'The Adam Project' World Premiere

Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and other celebrities made heads turn at the recently held world premiere of 'The Adam Project'

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
The Adam Project world premiere
1/7
Image: Netflix

Ryan Reynolds' upcoming sci-fi film The Adam Project recently held its grand world premiere in New York at the Alice Tully Hall. 

The Adam Project world premiere
2/7
Image: Netflix

Apart from the film's makers and ensemble cast, the premiere was also attended by superstar Hugh Jackman. The actors could be seen all smiles with director Shawn Levy. 

The Adam Project world premiere
3/7
Image: Netflix

Ryan Reynolds' wife and Gossip Girl star Blake Lively also attended the event. She looked stunning in a gorgeous multicoloured gown with a high slit. 

The Adam Project world premiere
4/7
Image: Netflix

Jennifer Garner, who stars in the film as Ellie Reed, graced the red carpet in a gorgeous black attire paired with high heels. 

The Adam Project world premiere
5/7
Image: Netflix

The film's leading ladies Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner can be seen shedding smiles at the event. 

The Adam Project world premiere
6/7
Image: Netflix

Hollywood legend Mark Ruffalo, who plays the role of Louis Reed, looked dapper in a checkered suit paired with matching shoes. 

The Adam Project world premiere
7/7
Image: Netflix

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman strike a pose for the paparazzi at the glam event. For the uninitiated, The Adam Project will witness a global release on Match 11. 

