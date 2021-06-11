Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer In New 'Free Guy' Trailer Excite Netizens; New Release Date Out

Free Guy cast has Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer in the lead roles. The film has been on hold for more than a year, like several other projects but the makers have finally shared an update on its new release date. Recently, a new Free Guy trailer was dropped online and it revealed the film's new release date. Check out.

New Free Guy trailer and release date

20th Century Studios has shared a brand-new Free Guy trailer with multiple new footage. It starts in the same way with Ryan Reynolds plays Guy living his normal life in a game. Then Jodie Comer as Molotov Girl reveals the truth to him that he is not real and his world is fictional. She tells Guy that the person who built his world is going to destroy it. The two try to save the videogame place with everyone's help before the creator terminates Guy or the game itself. Free Guy arrives in theatres on August 13, 2021, and then on Disney+ after 45-days. Check out the trailer below and how fans reacted to it.

Free Guy trailer reactions

I’ve said this every single time that I’ve seen a new trailer for this film but I will say it again, Free Guy looks like a ton of fun. It seems like a film that will just be lighthearted and wholly entertaining. Every trailer has made me smile and laugh at least once. #FreeGuy pic.twitter.com/E41glhToPe — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) June 10, 2021

This just looks so brilliant! Such a massive fan of @VancityReynolds I love that guy 🙌🏻😂 #FreeGuy https://t.co/l59DdGytfN — Dan Baynham (@Dan_Baynham95) June 10, 2021

There are some big hitting blockbuster movies coming out this year and this is 100%, definitely, unquestionably and unequivocally up there with the best of them!!!

.....also, who doesn't love Ryan Reynolds? He's just SO NICE! https://t.co/n6LkmipVY9 #FreeGuy @VancityReynolds — Tomek Lasocki (@TomekLAS) June 10, 2021

The newest, newest, NEWEST trailer for #FreeGuy is here to remind you that it still coming out and that it looks as delightful as ever — and is finally giving us the #RyanReynolds and #TaikaWaititi reunion we have been waiting for since Green Lantern. https://t.co/MGlFOgSJT9 — INDUSTRIA (@INDUSTRIALIVE) June 10, 2021

#FreeGuy this movie looks pretty good, it has ninja in it! — Spookly (@Spookly20) June 10, 2021

I don’t know what the movie is about, but low key excited! #FreeGuy https://t.co/nBJ8rzYnAJ — Exhausted Pigeon 🌙 (@sitisarahazmi) June 11, 2021

I can't wait to watch this movie where RYAN REYNOLDS and TAIKA WAITITI work together for the FIRST time. #FreeGuy pic.twitter.com/Qq4IOBdcDN — The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) June 10, 2021

Always great to see @VancityReynolds and I can't wait to watch #FreeGuy when it comes out! #SummerGameFest — Drew W (@WalkerTN15) June 10, 2021

New Free Guy poster

Life’s too short to be a background character. See #FreeGuy only in theaters August 13. pic.twitter.com/rXB5ooLNcK — Free Guy (@FreeGuyMovie) June 10, 2021

Free Guy cast includes Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Taika Waititi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Camille Kostek, and others. The science fiction action film is directed by Shawn Levy. The screenplay is by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn. Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy also serves as a producer with Levy, Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, and Adam Kolbrenner.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM FREE GUY TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.