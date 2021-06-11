Last Updated:

Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer In New 'Free Guy' Trailer Excite Netizens; New Release Date Out

Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer will be seen together in Free Guy. The makers have dropped a new trailer and revealed its new release date. Check out.

Free Guy cast has Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer in the lead roles. The film has been on hold for more than a year, like several other projects but the makers have finally shared an update on its new release date. Recently, a new Free Guy trailer was dropped online and it revealed the film's new release date. Check out. 

New Free Guy trailer and release date

20th Century Studios has shared a brand-new Free Guy trailer with multiple new footage. It starts in the same way with Ryan Reynolds plays Guy living his normal life in a game. Then Jodie Comer as Molotov Girl reveals the truth to him that he is not real and his world is fictional. She tells Guy that the person who built his world is going to destroy it. The two try to save the videogame place with everyone's help before the creator terminates Guy or the game itself. Free Guy arrives in theatres on August 13, 2021, and then on Disney+ after 45-days. Check out the trailer below and how fans reacted to it. 

 

Free Guy trailer reactions

New Free Guy poster

Free Guy cast includes Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Taika Waititi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Camille Kostek, and others. The science fiction action film is directed by Shawn Levy. The screenplay is by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn. Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy also serves as a producer with Levy, Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, and Adam Kolbrenner. 

