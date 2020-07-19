Ryan Reynolds Jokingly Talks About Being Married To 'sexiest Man', Watch Here

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, the power couple of Hollywood are known for their lovely public appearances and popular relationship. In an interview show, where Ryan Reynolds, Will Smith, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Toby Jones were discussing being married, Ryan Reynolds also said something about Blake Lively. The actor, Ryan Reynolds at the popular show, The Graham Norton Show, revealed an embarrassing story from his youth. Take a look at this throwback and read about the moments here-

Ryan Reynolds accepts that 'he is married to the sexiest man in the world'

In the chat show, when the host said that Ryan Reynolds met Blake Lively, the sexiest man in the world, Ryan also confirmed it. He jokingly said, that yes, he is definitely married to the sexiest man in the world. Then they screened one of their most beautiful picture on the screen and talked about how beautiful and happy they look together.

Ryan Reynolds was asked about his teenage, like who was the first girl you liked in school. The actor named a girl and said that he used to follow her on a bus to sit next to her. And used to do it daily as the bus used to leave from just the opposite side of his house. Ryan Reynolds jokingly said that when he was young it was cute, but when you are older it’s called stalking someone. And then he stopped doing that. Take a look at this hilarious video of The Graham Norton show here-

Source: The Graham Norton Show

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively always keep updating their Instagram handles with some hilariously quirky pictures that make people laugh out loud. Combined if we see, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have a following of 42 million followers on Twitter and Instagram.

On the work front

Reynolds will be next seen in Free Guy. According to reports, the film Free Guy's plot will involve time-travel. The makers of the film are thinking of shooting for the film on the East Coast in the fourth quarter once the pandemic subsides. Free Guy was originally scheduled for a July 3 release but has now been postponed to December 11, 2020.

