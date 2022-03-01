Rayn Reynolds is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming sci-fi film The Adam Project. The movie is less than two weeks away from its release and Ryan Reynolds is seemingly all set to blow fans' minds with his ace acting. While the makers are all set to unveil the film's trailer soon, Ryan Reynolds recently left them in splits as he announced the release date of the trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Ryan Reynolds recently dropped a video with his co-star Walker Scobell. In the video, Ryan Reynolds introduced Walker Scobell but did not leave his quirky side. He further gave a description of the film and his character. The actor said, "The Adam Project is a time-travel, action-adventure where I play (a) character named Adam and Walker has the unenviable task of having to play a younger version of me." Walker Scobell jumps in and says, "(It) wasn't that hard. He just plays himself mostly," to which Reynolds replies, "Precious, aren't they?"

As he further goes on to announce something, he is interrupted by a future version of himself, who asks him not to introduce the trailer. The future Ryan Reynolds quips the trailer is great and it sets off a series of unfortunate events. Reynolds reveals Mark Ruffalo is going to play his father in the film when future Reynolds mentions the unfortunate events. He says, "He (Mark Ruffalo) sees a surge in search volume and then people misspell his name and type 'Buffalo' and then Buffalo, New York, explodes in popularity and Canada gets jealous and they kidnap Mark Ruffalo." He further reveals Zoe Saldana also becomes a physicist and creates a time bomb. At last, the three of them fanboys Jennifer Garner. The video ends by revealing the trailer of the film will be launched today, March 1, 2022. The actor's fans could not help but laugh at the video and his commendable sense of humour.

More about The Adam Project

The Adam Project stars Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell in the lead roles. The film's plot revolves around a man who comes from the future and meets his younger self. He then tries to save the planet with his late father. The film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, and Catherine Keener and will release on March 11 on Netflix.

Image: Instagram/@vancityreynolds