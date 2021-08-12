Ryan Reynolds On Being Trolled By Wife Blake Lively & Kids: "I'm Safe From Nothing"

Ryan Renolds says he's never safe from trolls, even at home! The Deadpool actor, whose latest film Free Guy is slated to release on August 13, recently spoke about internet trolling, revealing how he's trolled at home as well. When speaking about it, here's what Reynolds said -

Ryan Reynolds says he's never safe from trolls

Ryan Reynolds reveals some family secrets which also involve his wife, Blake Lively. The Free Guy actor, while jokingly talking about internet trolling and if he's ever been trolled himself, said:

Oh, God, yes, I do. Are you kidding me? I live with one. My wife [Blake Lively] trolls the crap out of me. Why would I go online? I've got it right here at home.

Adding to this hilarious revelation, Reynolds also spoke about how his three daughters now poke fun at him as well. Speaking about the trolling, he laughed and said:

Even my daughters [James, Inez, and Betty] now troll me, so like I'm safe from nothing

More about Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are no newcomers to the world of internet trolling. The happy couple has often trolled one another on social media by way of tweets or hilarious Instagram posts. In fact, Reynolds' latest one was an Instagram post featuring the two at the premiere of Free Guy, which Reynolds shared with a hilarious caption about making his relationship with his wife of 9 years, "Instagram official."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively met in 2011, on the sets of Green Lantern. Sharing his latest post with a hilarious caption, Reynolds wrote:

What a huge night for #FreeGuy. And what a huge night for @blakelively because this means we’re Instagram official. I know how important that was to her.

What's next for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively?

Ryan Reynolds, whose next film Free Guy is slated to release on August 13, has a number of projects lined up for the future. The actor will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film, Red Notice, to be released on Netflix on November 12, 2021. Reynolds will collaborate once again with his Free Guy director Shawn Levy for a science fiction film, titled The Adam Project. In addition, the actor will also appear in a Christmas-themed musical film Spirited, which he is currently filming with Will Ferrell.

On the other hand, Blake Lively, who was last seen in the action thriller film The Rhythm Section, is also set to appear in a new film. According to a report by Deadline, the actress will soon be seen in the upcoming film Lady Killer as the lead character, Josie Schuller.

IMAGE - AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.