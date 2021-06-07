Ryan Reynolds On How His Kids Played A Major Role In Helping Him Open Up About His Anxiety

Ryan Reynolds recently opened up about his mental health issues and raised a question on why people do not talk about such topics. The actor also stated how his three kids made him accept his health issues and speak up about them publicly. He even added how it was important to talk about mental health problems as it could help them get free.

Ryan Reynolds on his struggles with anxiety

According to the reports by Entertainment Tonight, Ryan Reynolds talked about how he decided to talk about his mental health problems because of his three daughters namely James, Inez, and Betty with wife Blake Lively. He stated how part of it was that he had three of them at home and part of his job as a parent was to model behaviours and model what it's like to be sad and model what it's like to be anxious, or angry and added how there was a space for all these things. The actor then recalled the home where he grew up and added how it wasn’t modelled for him. He even stated how that was because his parents came from a different generation.

Ryan Reynolds further spoke about his feelings and added how it was part of it to de-stigmatize things and create a conversation around mental health. He also mentioned how he knew that he felt at the absolute bottom and it was because he was alone in something he was feeling. He then spoke about how opening up on the subject was quite important and added how he didn’t necessarily dwell on it or lament on it if people talked about mental health. Ryan even hoped that if he shared his story with all his fans, they could relate to him and realise how it could happen to anybody. He even added how it was wanting to model certain things for his own kids and model things for anyone who might need to hear it. While speaking about the same, he admitted how it was hard to sometimes turn off the brain and added how it was a challenge for some people. In the end, the actor also talked about his upcoming movie, Hitman Wife’s Bodyguard, and shared some interesting instances while shooting for the film.

IMAGE: RYAN REYNOLDS' INSTAGRAM

