Ryan Reynolds On Using Mariah Carey's Fantasy In Free Guy; 'I Am A Huge Mariah Carey Fan'

Ryan Reynolds is one of the phenomenal Canadian artists best known for his stellar performance in many of his iconic movies. The actor recently created a buzz on the internet with his promotional video ‘Deadpool and Korg React’ with Taika Waiti. According to the reports by Variety, Ryan Reynolds opened up about how he initially pitched Disney a different short film and revealed how they heavily used Mariah Carey’s song, Fantasy, in the film.

Ryan Reynolds on being a huge Mariah Carey fan

Ryan Reynolds opened up about how he pitched another story to Disney and revealed, “I had pitched them an idea about doing a short film with Deadpool in front of ‘Free Guy’, where Deadpool is interrogating the hunter who killed Bambi’s mom. And that was a no”. Stating further about how Mariah Carey’s song that they used in the movie was ‘the engine of the movie”, he stated, “I am a huge Mariah Carey fan. It really was one of those weird things that happened naturally. I write to music anyway, and I initially put a song in the script by The Outfield called ‘Your Love.’ It’s an old ’80s tune. It’s great, but it just didn’t have that epic scale I was looking for. And then ‘Fantasy’ just came on my playlist and everything clicked in.”.

He even recalled the time when he got in touch with the singer about using her song in their film and stated, “I got to speak with Mariah and talked to her a little bit about how much of an engine and an agent of progress that this song had been in terms of our creative process and the scripts. She’s just been awesome about it.”.

On the other hand, Lil Rel Howery who is cast as Buddy in the film expressed his fandom for the actor and stated, “I’m a big Ryan Reynolds fan, and for him to be able to bounce off me the same way, it was perfect. The first day, I was nervous. I couldn’t even do my lines because I was too busy staring at him doing like Ryan Reynolds stuff.”.

As the movie will feature numerous cameos of some of the popular artists, one of the artists Tyler Blevins talked about how he had to prepare for his role. He stated, “They pulled up my setup, and they were like, ‘hey, here are the lines. Say them however you want, get the gist of it’. It wasn’t any different from my streams, actually, I just had to be me”. Director Shawn Levy further shared the idea of creating the movie and revealed, “The whole idea was to make a movie that promised delight, warmth and just fun at the movies. And maybe now we could use those escapes more than ever.”.

