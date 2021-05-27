Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About Anxiety & Mental Health; Hugh Jackman Applauds His 'honesty'

Actor Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram and opened up about his mental health and anxiety issues. The Deadpool actor commemorated Mental Health Awareness month and shared that he always struggled with anxiety. His friend and fellow actor Hugh Jackman lauded Ryan for his honesty and called him brave.

Ryan Reynolds opens up about anxiety and mental health

In his post, the actor called opened up about his struggle with anxiety and called the disease a ‘lifelong friend’. Reynolds called out to everyone like himself who overschedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry, and over-everything, and said that they were not alone. The actor said that people do not talk much about mental health as it is still considered a stigma. Although the actor said that he was late to talk about these issues, he hoped that it would help.

Ryan wrote "May is almost over. It’s also Mental Health Awareness month. Which brings me to this “One of the reasons I’m posting this so late is I overschedule myself and important things slip. And one of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety. I know I’m not alone and more importantly, to all those like me who overschedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry and over-everything, please know you’re not alone. We don’t talk enough about mental health and don’t do enough to destigmatize talking about it. But, as with this post, better late than never, I hope…"

Ryan Reynolds' pal Hugh Jackman voiced his support and lauded the actor's honesty. The Wolverine actor left a comment on Ryan's post and said "Mate - your honesty is not only brave but, I’m positive will help countless others who struggle with anxiety too. Good on you!".

Friends and fans react to Ryan Reynolds' Instagram post about mental health

Celebrity doctor Dr. Becky Kennedy left a comment on the actor's post and said " Thank you for this. Your words matter so much in the destigmatization process". One user thanked Ryan for posting about mental health as most of them suffered in silence. Most of the users left comments sharing their own struggles.

IMAGE: HUGH JACKMAN AND RYAN REYNOLDS' INSTAGRAM

