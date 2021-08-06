Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About His Last Conversation With The Late TV Host Alex Trebek

Ryan Reynolds is all set to star in his upcoming video-game action comedy film, Free Guy. The film, which is scheduled to release next week, also has a cameo of the late host of Jeopardy! Alex Trebek. During a recent chat with E!, Reynolds revealed how he and Trebek became good friends. He also told what the two talked about over the phone before the TV host died in November 2020.

Ryan Reynolds shares an emotional story about his last phonecall with Alex Trebek

Ryan Reynolds and her co-star Jodie Comer recently appeared in an interview with E! ahead of their film, Free Guy's release. As the news of Trebek's cameo surfaced last year after his death, Ryan, in the interview, revealed how he became friends with the late host. He also shared when Trebeks' cameo was shot and talked about his last conversation with the TV host. When asked about Trebek's cameo, the Deadpool actor said they shot it after the wrap of the film's shoot. The actor said how Trebek was kind enough to agree to the cameo, which blew his mind as he thought Trebek was so "sweet" to do that.

Further in the interview, the Green Lantern actor revealed how he and Trebek became pals off-camera and had a phone call shortly before the latter's death. The actor said he talked to the Jeopardy! host about a charity initiative Tebrek was trying to launch. The actor then reflected Trebek's humble nature and said he was made of "good stuff". He also said how having the late host in the film is a bittersweet moment for him. The actor also mentioned how Trebek's presence would add to the inspirational message of the movie.

Details about Alex Trebek's death

Alex Trebek was a television host for a long part of his career. Trebek hosted Jeopardy! for 37 years. He also received the Daytime Emmy Award under the category of Outstanding Game Show Host for eight consecutive years. He breathed his last on November 8, 2020, after a long battle with stage four pancreatic cancer.

Details about Reynolds' Free Guy

Free Guy is an upcoming video-game-fantasy action-comedy film starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer. The film will release on August 13. As per E!, this Shawn Levy directorial is Reynolds' favourite movie he has done so far.

