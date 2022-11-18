Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About Welcoming 4th Child With Blake Lively; 'We're Very Excited'

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are all set to embrace parenthood again, with the Deadpool star sharing that the couple is 'very excited' to welcome their fourth child. Blake, who shares three daughters with Ryan -- James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, first revealed that she was pregnant back in September, when she stepped out for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City and flaunted her baby bump. In a recent conversation with ET, Reynolds mentioned that their three kids are also looking forward to welcoming their sibling, adding that they absolutely 'love it'.

Ryan Reynolds opens up about welcoming fourth child with Blake Lively

"Yeah, it's gonna be nuts! But we're very excited," Ryan mentioned of his growing family. Sharing his daughters' reactions to the new addition, he added, "Oh yeah, they're in. They love it."

Earlier this month, Ryan also shared that he's hoping the newborn will be a girl, as he has become familiar with raising daughters over the years. Appearing on the Today Show, he said, "I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that," and added that his bias comes from "experience" of having daughters around.

Following her pregnancy revelation, Blake Lively expressed her anger towards the paparazzi standing outside her house in order to take pictures of her, and shared a trail of pregnancy photos on social media. She requested the media to leave her and her family alone.

The Gossip Girl star wrote, "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications that share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a “No Kids Policy”. You all make all the difference. Much love! Xxb” (sic)."

Image: AP